Person standing far away with a circle of life above their head and orange sparks flying like a fountain off of the circle.
letters to an autistic kid

Dear Autistic Kid, on meltdowns and shame

Autistic Science Person

Remember that it’s okay to be autistic. It’s okay to wear headphones or sunglasses, or use weighted blankets or fidget toys (lots of us autistic adults do!). It’s okay to want things a certain way. It’s okay to not look into people’s eyes. It’s okay to be you. Don’t let people, or society in general, take that away from you.

Uncategorized

How “The Golden Rule” Harms Autistic People

Autistic Science Person

[This post was also published at NeuroClastic. For new posts from me, head to my author profile on NeuroClastic.] Miscommunication and misinterpretation of autistic people happens very early in life. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Or in modern language, "Treat other people as you would like to be treated."… Continue reading How “The Golden Rule” Harms Autistic People

autism

Why Autism Research Isn’t For Autistic People

Autistic Science Person

In the US, you can’t be an autism researcher in most labs without accepting the pathological model of autism. You must reference old research, mostly done by white cisgender male researchers on white cisgender autistic boys. You must talk about the deficits of theory of mind and the difficulties in social communication. I’ve seen at… Continue reading Why Autism Research Isn’t For Autistic People

autism

Accessible Activism

Autistic Science Person

When spaces are not accessible to autistic people, there's a barrier to our activism. I love being in online spaces. I'm able to say what I want to say, for the most part, and people will either agree or disagree, or ask for clarification. It's pretty simple. Sometimes people won't listen, but that's going to… Continue reading Accessible Activism

autism

Transitioning to Graduate School: StairwayToStem

Autistic Science Person

In case you missed it, I recently wrote a guest blog post on StairwayToStem, a website which provides resources for helping autistic students transition to college and graduate school. They kindly split up the series into 3 parts for me: Part 1: Transitioning to Grad School and Adjusting to the New Environment Part 2: Challenges… Continue reading Transitioning to Graduate School: StairwayToStem