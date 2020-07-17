Autistic Science Person

My autistic traits were obvious! But the Spoiled Brat archetype worked against the assumption that I needed support, and instead adults believed I needed chastising or ignoring.
Dear Autistic Kid, on being at home
It's okay to be not okay, and to take some time to adjust to everything. For many of us autistic people it may take a lot longer to adjust, and that's okay!
Dear Autistic Kid, on meltdowns and shame
Remember that it’s okay to be autistic. It’s okay to wear headphones or sunglasses, or use weighted blankets or fidget toys (lots of us autistic adults do!). It’s okay to want things a certain way. It’s okay to not look into people’s eyes. It’s okay to be you. Don’t let people, or society in general, take that away from you.
Dear Autistic Kid, on school and isolation
I want to let you know that autistic adults are here. Autistic adults exist. Most of us have had tough experiences in elementary school and junior high school. Personally, I felt rather isolated growing up in school.
How “The Golden Rule” Harms Autistic People
Adult Misdiagnosis – The Default Path to an Autistic Identity
This post consists of 46 quotes from autistic people. If you can, please read them all. Please listen to autistic voices.
Blog Update
Why Autism Research Isn’t For Autistic People
Accessible Activism
Transitioning to Graduate School: StairwayToStem
